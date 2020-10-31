Clarksville-Montgomery County School System selects Norm Brumblay as Chief Operations Officer

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) has selected Norm Brumblay as Chief Operations Officer (COO) beginning December 1st, 2020. He replaces Jim Sumrell who retires at the end of the semester.

Brumblay has been with CMCSS since 2002, serving as the Operations Director and Facilities Manager. In this role, he has acted as the COO designee, supervised the Facilities Department staff and the operation of all school and district facilities, and been responsible for the planning, design, and construction of facilities during his tenure.

Previously, he was a Project Manager and Designer for DBS & Associates Engineering.

Additionally, Brumblay serves as a Sergeant First Class in the United States Army assigned to Tennessee Army National Guard 129th AB.

Over his 33 years of military service, he has provided first-line leadership for various missions, including overseas combat operations in the Persian Gulf War with the 101st Airborne Division.

Brumblay earned his M.S. in business management from Austin Peay State University (APSU) and a B.S. in civil engineering from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has earned his FEMA Incident Command ICS Certificate, was a member of the National Science Foundation Innovation Corps, and completed the U.S. Army Advanced Leadership School.

He received the National Medal of the Arts, as a military musician, U.S. Army Meritorious Service Medal, and was named the U.S. Army Bands NCO of the Year in 2003.

Locally, he was a graduate of the Leadership Clarksville Class of 2008 and served on the Montgomery County Growth Plan Development Committee and the City of Clarksville Access Management Board. Brumblay is a past president of the United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region Board of Directors and a past regional director of the Tennessee School Plant Management Association.

He is a Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Scout Master and earned the BSA Trailblazer Award. When Brumblay has time away from serving his country, community, and CMCSS, he enjoys spending time in nature and exploring national parks with his wife Robyn, a teacher at Rossview Middle School, and his two wonderful children.

