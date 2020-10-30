Clarksville-Montgomery County under Freeze Watch for Monday morning

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a freeze watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and all of Middle Tennessee for Monday, November 2nd, 2020 from 3:00am until 8:00am

Sub-freezing temperatures are expected to be as low as 26 degrees.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

