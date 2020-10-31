Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce November 2020 Events

Clarksville, TN – On November 4th, at 7:30am the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Power Breakfast at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Commanding General of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell Major General Brian E. Winski will present an update on Fort Campbell at this networking breakfast event. This event is currently sold out. For more information call 931.245.4342.

On November 4th, the Chamber will hold its monthly Clarksville Young Professionals meeting virtually at noon, featuring guest speaker Matt Dyce with BFS Insurance Group LLC. To attend, please follow the link via Zoom the Chamber website. CYP is a platform for Young Professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active and contribute to the economic development and high quality of living in our community. For more information contact Jennifer Lawson at *protected email* .

On November 7th, at 8:30am, the Military Affairs Committee of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce will host the annual wreath laying at the Eternal Flame Ceremony in Public Square downtown in collaboration with local leaders and military leadership including the Commanding General of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, Major General Brian Winski, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett. This ceremony, which began in 2004, honors the sacrifices of soldiers past and present. A light breakfast will be provided to Veterans and their families following the ceremony, before the Veterans Day Parade. This event is sponsored by Ajax Distributing Company, the Fort Campbell Historical Foundation, Jack B. Turner & Associates, Inc., Legends Bank, Quirion Realty and Waterdogs Scuba & Safety LLC.

The Chamber’s Business After Hours will be held on Thursday, November 19th from 5:00pm-7:00pmat Appleton Harley-Davidson at 2501 Highway 41-A Bypass. Don’t miss Clarksville’s premier networking event, offered at no cost to Chamber members – make new business connections and enjoy great food and fun! For more information contact Jennifer Lawson at *protected email* .

In an effort to adhere to recommendations related to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce is planning for in-person meetings in the month of November – please continue to watch your email/social media for updates. If you have questions or need more information, please contact the office at 931.245.4341.

