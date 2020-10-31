|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett Extends Latest Emergency Order to Require Face Coverings until November 20th
Montgomery County, TN – On Friday, October 30th, 2020, Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett signed Emergency Order #22 extending Emergency Order #21 to restore the wearing of face masks by all residents in Montgomery County.
This emergency order includes a declaration of public health emergency and comes after discussions with the local health department and emergency services directors, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts as well as several mayors in Middle Tennessee. Exceptions to the mandate are listed in the latter part of this news release.
Emergency Order #21 states cloth or other face coverings that cover the nose and mouth of a person to impede the spread of the virus during speaking, coughing, sneezing or other action, shall be required in Montgomery County, Tennessee.
Face coverings shall be worn within all publicly-accessible areas of commercial business establishments; persons present in the public areas of all Montgomery County and City of Clarksville government facilities, including Clarksville-Montgomery County School System; public outdoor areas where social distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained and within publicly-accessible areas of business offices where there is direct interaction with the public and social distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained.
The order also requires any business open to the public to post a sign which can be found on the Montgomery County website, requiring masks on all public entrances.
The mandate will go into effect at 12:01am October 31st, 2020, and is set expire at 12:01am on November 20th, 2020. This mandate along with Emergency Order #21 will provide 21 days of data for Montgomery County.
The latest data for Montgomery County reveals the following:
Exceptions for wearing face-coverings include the following as outlined in Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order #54:
COVID-19 Coronavirus tests are provided free of charge by the Montgomery County Health Department weekdays from 9:00am to 2:00pm at Civitan Park, located at 650 Bellamy Lane.
The Montgomery County Government web site has a host of COVID-19 Coronavirus related information, to include a COVID-19 Coronavirus dashboard, videos, signage, advice and previous mandates. You can also call 931.648.5787 for questions.
SectionsNews
TopicsCity of Clarksville, Clarksville Mayor, Clarksville Montgomery County School System, CMCSS, Coronavirus, COVID-19, COVID-19 Testing, Face Masks, Jim Durrett, Joe Pitts, Montgomery County, Montgomery County Government, Montgomery County Health Department, Montgomery County Mayor, Social Distancing
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed