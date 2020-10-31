|
United States Extended Benefits Program Ends November 7th
Nashville, TN – The United States Department of Labor (USDOL) informed the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) late Thursday afternoon the Extended Benefits (EB) program will end in the state on Saturday, November 7th, 2020.
USDOL uses a state’s unemployment metrics to determine when its EB program will start and end. Tennessee crossed the threshold of economic recovery that triggered the ending of the program on October 10th.
Extended Benefits is the second extended unemployment program the federal government offers to claimants who exhaust their benefits with the state program and then the additional 13 weeks of benefits through the CARES Act program, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.
