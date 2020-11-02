AAA announces Academic Enrichment Grants for Tennessee K-12 Schools

Nashville, TN – While administrators and teachers have reacted in remarkable ways during unprecedented times, AAA understands that classroom needs continue to evolve.

Starting today, AAA – The Auto Club Group is opening the application period for unique grant opportunities to serve educators and students – the 2020 Academic Enrichment Grants.

AAA will provide up to ten $5,000 grants to K-12 schools in Tennessee to provide funding directly to educators to support learning during COVID-19 Coronavirus – whether that’s in the classroom, at home, or somewhere in between.

“For over 115 years AAA has worked with schools to provide a safer environment and educational opportunities for millions of school children, ” said Stephanie Milani, public affairs director, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“We are honored to continue that tradition by providing funding to schools at a time when they need it most,” Milani stated.

Grant funds may be used on the following, but are not limited to:

Health & safety products (soap, hand sanitizer, PPE, sneeze guards, etc.)

Printers for remote teachers

Professional development

Books for students to read at home

School supplies for students

Virtual aides for teachers and students (backdrop, headset, camera, online resource subscription, etc.)

Important Dates:

Grant Period Opens: Tuesday, October 27th, 2020

Deadline for Grant Submissions: Friday, November 20th, 2020

Agencies Notified of Decision: Friday, December 4th, 2020

The grants must go to a public or private K-12 Tennessee school or district. Multiple schools from the same district may receive the grant and/or a district may apply for the grant to support multiple schools. Grant award recipients cannot use funds on travel expenses, staff positions or overtime. The funds will be allocated this calendar year but are also available to spend in 2021.

For more information and to apply for the grant, click here.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more.

ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.

For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics