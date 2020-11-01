Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Manna Café Ministries in need of Winter Supplies

Manna Café MinistriesClarksville, TN – As temperatures drop, Manna Café Ministries is requesting winter supplies.

Clothing distribution directors Tanya Johnson and Shelly Cooper say, “Please think of our friends outside and go through your closets this weekend. Being homeless is real. Every homeless person has a name and a story, and everyone deserves warmth and protection during the winter. Thank you for your generosity!”

Cold Weather

Supply List

  • Tents
  • Full-size blankets
  • Sterno fuel and small propane tanks
  • Men’s winter attire (thermals, gloves, pants, boots, etc.)
  • Rain gear (tarps, ponchos)
  • Sleeping bags
  • Cold-weather coats (men’s, women’s, and children’s)
  • Hand warmers

Please drop off items at the Manna Village, 605 Providence Boulevard, 10:00am–4:00pm, Monday-Friday or during a regularly scheduled meal (T, W, Th, and Sat 5:30pm–6:30pm).


