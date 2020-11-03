City of Clarksville’s Financial Report earns Top Award

Recognition signifies Fiscal Condition is Fully Reported

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Finance and Revenue Department has earned the highest possible recognition for excellence in preparing the City’s annual financial report.

The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting was awarded October 21st, 2020 to the City of Clarksville by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. This is the sixth consecutive year the City has received the award.

The Certificate of Achievement represents a significant accomplishment by Chief Financial Officer Laurie Matta and the staff of the Finance & Revenue Department. The City’s full report for the year ended June 30th, 2019, is available online at https://bit.ly/2HQFAJf

“This award signifies the City’s financial activities and fiscal condition are fully and clearly reported for all the world to see,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “I commend Laurie Matta and her staff for their excellent work on behalf of the citizens of Clarksville.”

The comprehensive annual report, known as CAFR, is published to provide the Mayor, City Council, City staff, citizens, bondholders, and other interested parties with detailed information concerning the finances of the City. The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting award is bestowed after review of the comprehensive report by a panel of judges.

Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve.

