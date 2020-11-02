Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville Transit System will gives free bus rides on Election Day

November 2, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Riders can get convenient transportation to the polls on November 3rd with Clarksville Transit System

Clarksville Transit SystemClarksville, TN – Clarksville Transit System (CTS) is offering free fares on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 for riders to exercise their right to vote on Election Day.

All routes will operate fare-free from 5:00am to 9:00pm on Tuesday.

For route information, go to www.cityofclarksville.com/344/Routes

Clarksville Transit System offers free bus rides on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

For a map and list of polling locations, go to: https://bit.ly/3ehWgFK

For a sample ballot, go to: https://bit.ly/3nULKJh


Sections

News

Topics

, , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      November 2020
      S M T W T F S
      1234567
      891011121314
      15161718192021
      22232425262728
      2930  