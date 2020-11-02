Clarksville Transit System will gives free bus rides on Election Day

Riders can get convenient transportation to the polls on November 3rd with Clarksville Transit System

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Transit System (CTS) is offering free fares on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 for riders to exercise their right to vote on Election Day.

All routes will operate fare-free from 5:00am to 9:00pm on Tuesday.

For route information, go to www.cityofclarksville.com/344/Routes

For a map and list of polling locations, go to: https://bit.ly/3ehWgFK

For a sample ballot, go to: https://bit.ly/3nULKJh

