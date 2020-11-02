|
Clarksville Transit System will gives free bus rides on Election Day
Riders can get convenient transportation to the polls on November 3rd with Clarksville Transit System
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Transit System (CTS) is offering free fares on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 for riders to exercise their right to vote on Election Day.
All routes will operate fare-free from 5:00am to 9:00pm on Tuesday.
For route information, go to www.cityofclarksville.com/344/Routes
For a map and list of polling locations, go to: https://bit.ly/3ehWgFK
For a sample ballot, go to: https://bit.ly/3nULKJh
