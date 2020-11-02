This Week at APSU: Governors, if you haven’t already, go vote on Tuesday

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Govs, this is it! Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 is Election Day!

Your vote counts. Free transportation is available through the Peay Pickup and the Clarksville Transit System (CTS) to take you to vote.

Visit www.apsu.edu/vote for more information.

Katie Hargrave, Meredith Lynn to present ‘Over Look/Under Foot’ at APSU

The New Gallery, with support from The APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the APSU Department of Art + Design, is pleased to present Over Look/Under Foot, a new exhibition by artists Katie Hargrave and Meredith Lynn, to continue an exciting 2020-2021 exhibition season.

The exhibit opens Monday, November 2nd, at The New Gallery, located in the Art + Design building on the campus of Austin Peay State University, and runs through December 10th.

A 360-degree virtual walk-through will accompany this exhibition for those who wish to view the work from the safety of their homes. The walk-through can be found on The New Gallery’s webpage and can be accessed via www.apsu.edu/art-design. The virtual walk-through will be integrated with an ‘artist-led’ gallery tour.

An artist lecture with both Hargrave and Lynn will be held at 6:00pm November 10th, via Zoom. Register here for this free talk.

For more, click here.

Students, visit apsu.edu/feed-a-gov now to see if you qualify for free meals

Austin Peay State University students who need help putting food on the table can get free hot meals through a new Austin Peay State University Foundation program.

But those students must visit www.apsu.edu/feed-a-gov as soon as possible to fill out a survey to make sure they are added to the program. You must have your surveys turned in by November 10th!

The Austin Peay State University Foundation is using a Tennessee Community CARES Program grant to offer free hot meals to students in need. The new APSU Foundation program, Feed a Gov, is funded under a grant contract with the State of Tennessee and will use the $500,000 grant to provide eligible students and their families with meal vouchers to the University’s dining venues and expanded opportunities for placing grocery orders through the University’s food pantry.

COVID-19 testing available to students, employees

In partnership with the Tennessee Department of Health, COVID-19 Coronavirus testing is being conducted on the campus of APSU, behind the Ard building, for faculty, staff and students who meet specific conditions. Please seek out testing immediately if any of these conditions applies to you:

You are experiencing COVID-19 Coronavirus related symptoms, or You have been in close contact (within 6 feet for 10 minutes or more) with someone with a confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus diagnosis, or You have been informed that you are a member of a group or team that is undergoing surveillance testing.

Walk-ins

Monday-Friday

7:00am-9:30am for Govs athletes

9:30am-noon for eligible APSU students, faculty and staff

Drive-thru

Monday-Friday

7:00am-noon for ALL eligible students, faculty and staff

For more, click here.

Other APSU happenings this week:

Sugar Skull Painting Workshop with artist Hope Flores at noon November 2nd at the APSU Morgan University Center, Room 103. Click here for more. The Hispanic Cultural Center also is having a virtual workshop on this at 5:00pm November 2nd. You can click here for more.

First Friday at 11:00am Friday, November 6th, at the APSU Morgan University Plaza. Click here for more.

For information about other happenings at APSU, click here.

