Under President Donald Trump, Americans Have Seen Their Best Wage Growth In 40 Years

Washington, D.C. – “Many on the left refuse to admit President Trump’s populist policies have provided massive benefits to working-class Americans . . . Yet, during the first three years of the Trump presidency, wage growth was off the charts, especially for low-income workers and African Americans,” Robb Sinn writes for The Federalist.



“The Obama era proved dispiriting for many African American wage earners. The first three years of the Trump administration were a comparative godsend.”

“An American citizen kidnapped in Niger last week was rescued in neighboring Nigeria by U.S. special forces,” Jon Levine reports. “Our Nation salutes the courageous soldiers behind the daring nighttime rescue operation and celebrates the safe return of yet another American citizen!” President Trump tweeted. Read more in the New York Post.

“A major part of the mainstream media’s strategy has been to preserve the perception of its neutrality and keep its role as hidden as possible . . . For four years, Mr. Trump has shined a piercing light on the media’s bias. He has blown the lid completely off its cover. And despite relentless attempts to discredit and destroy him in response, he has survived and even gained momentum,” Frank Pavone writes in The Wall Street Journal.

“Donald Trump’s focus on patient-centered markets is delivering better care, more choices, and lower costs. Since the release of Trump’s drug-pricing blueprint in 2018, drug price inflation has been flat—in significant part thanks to three consecutive years of record-breaking generic drug approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar writes for the Washington Examiner.



More: Melania Trump, Jim Carroll: Help Children Live Drug-Free Lives

