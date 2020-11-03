|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
BBB gives Tips for handling Telemarketing Calls
Nashville, TN – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the district of Minnesota announced Wednesday it is charging 60 defendants for their roles in a $300 million nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme that defrauded more than 150,000 elderly and vulnerable adults in all 50 states.
Over the course of 20 years, the defendants allegedly carried out their scheme using a network of fake magazine sales companies that operated telemarketing centers. The telemarketers reportedly used deceptive sales scripts designed to defraud consumers by manipulating and pressuring them into making large and repeated payments to the companies.
Watch the U.S. Attorney’s Office press conference on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.
BBB offers these tips for handling telemarketer calls:
For More Information
To learn more about how to avoid common scams, visit BBB.org/AvoidScams. If you or a loved one suspect you’ve been the victim of a scam, report it at BBB.org/ScamTracker.
SectionsNews
TopicsBBB, Better Business Bureau, Minnesota, Nashville, Nashville TN, scams, Telemarketing
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed