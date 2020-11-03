BBB gives Tips for handling Telemarketing Calls

Nashville, TN – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the district of Minnesota announced Wednesday it is charging 60 defendants for their roles in a $300 million nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme that defrauded more than 150,000 elderly and vulnerable adults in all 50 states.

Over the course of 20 years, the defendants allegedly carried out their scheme using a network of fake magazine sales companies that operated telemarketing centers. The telemarketers reportedly used deceptive sales scripts designed to defraud consumers by manipulating and pressuring them into making large and repeated payments to the companies.

Watch the U.S. Attorney’s Office press conference on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.