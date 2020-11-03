Tennessee Titans take on Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium, Sunday

Tennessee Titans (5-2) vs. Chicago Bears (5-3)

Sunday, November 8th, 2020 | Noon CST |

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: FOX

Nashville, TN – This week the Tennessee Titans (5-2) reach the midpoint of their season as they host the Chicago Bears (5-3) for the first time in the regular season since 2012. Kickoff at Nissan Stadium is scheduled for noon CST on Sunday, November 8th, 2020.

Fans will be present for the Titans’ fourth consecutive home game. Ticket sales to season ticket members were limited to 21 percent of the venue’s normal capacity following current U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. Detailed information on the team’s Safe Stadium Plan can be found at www.tennesseetitans.com/safestadium

This week’s contest will be regionally televised on FOX, including Nashville affiliate WZTV FOX 17. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler, analyst Chris Spielman and reporter Laura Okmin.

Fans can livestream the game on their mobile devices from the Titans Mobile App (iOS and Android) and on TennesseeTitans.com mobile web. Restrictions apply. For more information and additional options visit TennesseeTitans.com or NFL.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network, including Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone, will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells, and gameday hosts Rhett Bryan and Jonathan Hutton.

Additionally, Sports USA will broadcast the game to a national radio audience. Play-by-play announcer Larry Kahn and analyst Doug Plank will have the call.

About the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans will try to get back to their winning ways against the Bears. They began the season with five consecutive wins before suffering losses in the last two contests to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals.

Last week at Cincinnati, the Titans played their first road game in more than a month. Despite 441 yards of offense, including 218 rushing yards, they fell to the Bengals by a final score of 31-20.

Running back Derrick Henry rushed for 112 yards and one touchdown, notching his fourth 100-yard performance of the season. He leads the NFL with 775 rushing yards in 2020. Additionally, he owns a streak of five straight games with at least one rushing touchdown, one game shy Earl Campbell’s 1983 franchise record of six consecutive individual games with a rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, quarterback Ryan Tannehill ranks fifth in the NFL in 2020 with a passer rating of 109.8. He has 17 touchdown passes to only three interceptions. At Cincinnati, he completed one touchdown pass each to wide receivers A.J. Brown and Corey Davis.

Davis led the team with eight receptions and 128 receiving yards, posting the second-best numbers of his career in each category.

The Titans’ loss, combined with the Indianapolis Cols’ win at the Detroit Lions, put the Titans and Colts (5-2) in a two-way tie in the AFC South. The Colts host the Baltimore Ravens this week before coming to Nashville to face the Titans on the following Thursday night (November 12th).

About the Chicago Bears

Like the Titans, the Bears enter the week on the heels of consecutive losses. Last week they hosted the New Orleans Saints and erased a 10-point deficit in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter only to lose in overtime by a final score of 26-23.

Despite the loss, the Bears are positioned in the NFC North only a half game behind the first-place Green Bay Packers, who are 5-2. Matt Nagy is in his third season as Chicago’s head coach. He directed the Bears to a playoff berth in 2018—their first since 2010—before going 8-8 in 2019.

At quarterback for the Bears, Nick Foles started the last five games after Mitchell Trubisky began the season as the starter. Foles’ season statistics include 1,411 passing yards, eight touchdown passes, seven interceptions and a passer rating of 80.2.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics