AAA reports Tennessee Gas Price Average drops Four Cents

Clarksville-Montgomery County has the 3rd Cheapest Gas Prices in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee gas price average continues to decline and has dropped four cents over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $1.87 which is seven cents less than one month ago and 43 cents less than one year ago.

Tennessee’s state gas price average has declined the past 20 consecutive days for a total discount of seven cents.

“Tennessee drivers are seeing the cheapest prices at the pump since June,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “On Election Day, drivers are paying, on average, 18 cents less than what they paid on Election Day 2016.”

Tennessee drivers found the lowest gas prices for the month of October in 16 years. The monthly average was $1.93 per gallon, which is 41 cents less than October 2019 and 72 cents less than what drivers paid in October 2018.

Quick Facts

91% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.63 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.21 for regular unleaded

Tennessee remains the 9th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

Mounting concerns about the increase in global coronavirus cases and the reinstatement of lockdown policies in some countries has driven crude oil prices down to the lowest closing price – $35.00/bbl – since June. In comparison, last year at this time crude was pricing at about $20.00/bbl more expensive.

As crude prices decreased last week, the U.S. saw fluctuation in gasoline demand and supply. Demand increased from 8.2 million b/d to 8.5 million b/d while supply decreased 90,000 b/d to 226 million bbl. Despite the jump in demand, motorists are paying less to fill up.

The national average pushed four cents cheaper to $2.12, while every state except South Dakota (+1 cent) saw gas prices hold steady or decrease.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by 38 cents to settle at $35.79. Domestic crude prices decreased in light of market concern about increasing coronavirus infections worldwide, which could lower crude demand.

EIA’s weekly report has also contributed to the decline in prices after it showed that total domestic crude inventories grew by 4.3 million bbl to 492.4 million bbl. If demand concerns continue this week, crude prices will likely decrease again.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Morristown ($1.94), Memphis ($1.94), Jackson ($1.91)

metro markets – Morristown ($1.94), Memphis ($1.94), Jackson ($1.91) Least expensive metro markets – Cleveland ($1.70), Chattanooga ($1.75), Clarksville ($1.83)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $1.874 $1.880 $1.910 $1.946 $2.307 Chattanooga $1.748 $1.760 $1.817 $1.866 $2.225 Knoxville $1.860 $1.863 $1.885 $1.928 $2.268 Memphis $1.937 $1.937 $1.958 $1.954 $2.337 Nashville $1.890 $1.896 $1.932 $1.989 $2.346 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more.

ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada.

AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics