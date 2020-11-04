APSU Baseball to hold Red-Black World Series beginning Thursday

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU BaseballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team closes its fall practice slate with its annual Red-Black World Series, beginning with a 3:00pm, Thursday, November 4th, 2020 game at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay State University Baseball set to finish fall practice with annual annual Red-Black World Series. (APSU Sports Information)

All three games of the intrasquad series will be seven-inning matchups. After Thursday’s game, the series will continue with 2:30pm outings both Friday and Saturday.

The teams were drafted Tuesday afternoon with redshirt junior Sebastian Martinez and redshirt sophomore Garrett Spain picking the Black Team roster and coaches while redshirt junior Austin Carder and redshirt senior Malcolm Tipler selected the Red Team’s roster and coaches.

Due to COVID-19 Coronavirus policies, the Red-Black World Series at Raymond C. Hand Park will not be open to the public. In-game updates will be provided throughout each game on APSU’s official baseball Twitter account (@AustinPeayBSB) with recaps following each day’s action at LetsGoPeay.com.

Red-Black World Series Rosters
Black Team   Red Team
## Name   ## Name
1 Gino Avros   4 Tucker Weaver
2 Xavier Torres   5 Malcolm Tipler (C)
3 Bobby Head   9 John Bolton
8 Skyler Luna   10 John McDonald
11 Peyton Jula   12 Jack Alexander
15 Cristian Otero   13 Tyler Cotto
19 Collin Loose   14 Luke Brown
22 Sebastian Martinez (C)   16 TJ Foreman
25 Harley Gollert   18 Harrison Brown
28 Garrett Spain (C)   20 Ty DeLancey
30 Austin Loeb   21 Michael Sturek
31 Nick Wellman   23 Brock Lomax
33 Jeremy Wagner   24 Hayden Josephson
34 Matthew Joslin   26 Austin Carder (C)
37 Keegan Mills   29 Matt Magrann
38 David Kennicott   32 Kyle Nunn
39 Kaden Tsuji   36 Knaje Guthrie
55 Nolan O’Shoney   44 Reid Brown
56 Greg Norman   49 Drew McIllwain
Coaches
David Weber & Trevor Fitts		   Coaches
Elliott McCummings & Max Remy

