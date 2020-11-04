Clarksville area Pets of the Week for November 4th, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of November 4th, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Ally is an adult female black mouth cur mix. She loves to ride in the car, she loads right up ready to go. She will do anything you ask for some doggie jerky, she prefers them over cookie snacks. Ally is a little shy at first but warms up quickly especially if you give her snacks.

Charlotta is a small senior female British short hair with stunning emerald eyes. She is spayed and her vaccinations are up to date. This beautiful girl is ready for her retirement home.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Hestia is an adorable 14-week-old gray and white domestic short hair kitten. This sweet little girl is litter box trained. She is a friendly kitten who gets along with children, dogs and other cats. She was abandoned, but fortunately she was found by a kind person who is taking care of her until she finds a forever family.

Find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfin-er.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Sir Basil is 4-month-old kitten with a silver-gray coat of medium length. He is loving and playful, and is happiest in the company of his person or another kitten. He does not like being alone. He likes watching videos on his foster parent’s iPad. Sir Basil is vetted, neutered, and litter trained.

Find him at PetSmart on weekends or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Jenny is a young spayed female calico. She is fully vetted and litter box trained. Jenny is a loving cat who currently likes to be an only cat. She is a beautiful and affectionate girl and would make an excellent companion.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Stonewall is a handsome 1-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair with unusual markings and mesmerizing green eyes. He is fully vetted and litter box trained. Stonewall is a friendly boy and would make a great companion.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Milly is a 1-year-old, 40-pound spayed female jack Russell terrier mix with lots of energy. She has done great with structure and boundaries. She is kennel trained, house broken, vaccinated, and microchipped. She would do best in a home without small children due to her energy. She has done well with older children and with proper introduction to other dogs. She would likely do best with a calmer dog. Milly loves playing with a variety of toys.

Find her through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, https://www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Lauren is a 4-month-old female pit bull terrier puppy with a beautiful brindle coat. She is vetted and has a microchip. Lauren gets along great with small children and loves playing with other dogs. She would enjoy a fenced in yard to run and play.

Find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Mogwai is 7-year-old, neutered male Pomeranian mix. He is fully vetted, house trained, and rides very well in a car. It is unknown how he is with other dogs. This cute little guy is very loving and affectionate and loves to cuddle.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

