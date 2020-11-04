Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts remarks on City Council Election

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts offers this statement about the Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 City Council election:

“The Clarksville City Council election on Tuesday was remarkable — a better word may be unprecedented — for several reasons.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts

“First, voters for the first time chose seven new City Council members, the highest number in one election in memory.

This was because some incumbents were term-limited, some decided not to run for re-election, and others simply faced some tough competition.

“Second, voters chose a very diverse City Council, which now will have gender balance, with six women and six men, and six members of the incoming Council are African-Americans. These are both unique totals in our history, and this new Council will truly reflect our community, which is a good thing.

“I thank all of the outgoing members for their service, and I look forward to working with all our new Council members as we all strive for a prosperous, inclusive Clarksville.”


