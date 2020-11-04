|
Tennessee’s Unified Command Continues to Focus on Rural Counties with COVID-19 Testing Events this Weekend
Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group will open drive through COVID-19 Coronavirus testing sites in each of Tennessee’s grand divisions on Saturday, November 7th, 2020, in its ongoing effort to curb rising rural cases.
Saturday’s COVID-19 Coronavirus testing is free to those who want to receive a test. Testing sites will be open from 9 a.m. to noon, local time, and will stay open until all individuals in the vehicle line have received tests. The testing locations are as follows:
West Tennessee
Houston County
Weakley County
Middle Tennessee
Macon County
Maury County
East Tennessee
Campbell County
Monroe County
Tennessee National Guard medics and TDH personnel will be at each rural testing site to collect nasal swabs from those who voluntarily agree to a COVID-19 Coronavirus test.
Participants should receive their test results within 72 hours, depending on test processing volume at laboratories. Information will be provided to participants at the testing locations on what they can expect after being tested.
This information is also available at: www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.
