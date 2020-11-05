Marine Corps League to celebrate U.S. Marine Corps Birthday this Sunday at Strawberry Alley Ale Works

Clarksville, TN – You are invited to the 245th Birthday Celebration of the United States Marine Corps on Sunday, November 8th, 2020, at Strawberry Alley Ale Works Upstairs.

Marine Corps League #603 will be hosting a social hour with a cash bar, beginning at 5:00pm. The ceremony will take place at 6:00pm. Dinner and dancing will follow. Attire for the evening is formal, to include dress blues, red blazer, formal or church clothes.

“Anyone is welcome to join us for this year’s Marine Corps Ball,” Commandant John Wood said. “It is absolutely a formal event. Active Military, and Veterans, can come in uniform. I’ll be in my dress blues, although I’m no longer active duty. Suits and ties are certainly welcome.

“The Marine Corps League of Clarksville, TN has about 70 members. Many of our members are elderly and, sadly, cannot come out for events during COVID-19. The cost is $50.00 per person, which will include dinner, dancing, and a short ceremony.”

Wood says, every year, Marines recite General John A. Lejeune’s speech about the birth of the Marine Corps. They do a cutting of the cake, with the youngest and oldest marine present. They also present awards to Marine Corps League members, recognizing their achievements from throughout the year.

“November 10th, 1775 is when it all began,” Wood said. “This will mark the 245th birthday of the USMC. Anyone who wants to enjoy a military style formal event is welcome to join us.

“We also meet the third Thursday of every month at Dotsonville Community Center. We have a potluck style dinner at 6:00pm, and the meeting starts at 7:00pm. You do have to be a member to stay for the meeting.

“I spent ten years in the military. The United States Marine Corps means everything to me. The Marine Corps. and my mother, are pretty much what made me who I am.”

Cost for the event is $50.00 for members and non-members after November 2nd, 2020. Space is limited to 50 people. Make checks payable to MCL #603 and mail to: Detachment #603, MCL, P.O. Box 30181, Clarksville, TN 37040,

For more information, go to, Marine Corps League Detachment 603 on Facebook, or call Commandant John Wood at 931.624.8222. Wood encourages everyone to respond asap. Payments will be accepted until the night of the event.

