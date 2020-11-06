Austin Peay State University’s small business development center to highlight Veteran-Owned Businesses

Clarksville, TN – The Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC) in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Business is spotlighting veteran-owned businesses in Montgomery County, Stewart County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Robertson County, Dickson County and Cheatham County.

Do you know a veteran-owned business that goes above and beyond in providing its customers with the absolute best service? If so, please nominate that business for the Montgomery Small Business Veteran Award. Nominations will be open November 11th-20th, with the winners announced later this month.

“We wanted to find a creative way to show our appreciation to veteran-owned businesses,” Lorneth Peters, TSBDC director, said. “These businesses consistently contribute to the economic impact and job creation in our community. Taking the time to say thank you is the least we can do.”

Winners will receive sponsored promotion with VIP Clarksville Magazine and Clarksville Business Journal. Additionally, Invictus LLP will offer specialized business counseling focused on improving business operations, overcoming obstacles and creating a plan for business sustainability.

The TSBDC is located on Austin Peay State University’s campus and provides free assistance to individuals thinking about starting or growing a business.

Contact the center at 931.221.1370 or *protected email* . To nominate a business, visit https://apsu.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_dbPzqNHfwSKCB3T.

