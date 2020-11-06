Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Non-Custodial Fingerprint Services Change

November 6, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announces that non-custodial fingerprint services will be provided every Thursday from 9:00am-11:00am and 1:00pm to 3:00pm.

It will no longer be provided on Tuesday.

Again, MCSO non-custodial fingerprint services will be provided every Thursday starting on November 12th, 2020.

