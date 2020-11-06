|
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Non-Custodial Fingerprint Services Change
Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announces that non-custodial fingerprint services will be provided every Thursday from 9:00am-11:00am and 1:00pm to 3:00pm.
It will no longer be provided on Tuesday.
Again, MCSO non-custodial fingerprint services will be provided every Thursday starting on November 12th, 2020.
