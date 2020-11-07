tnAchieves announces TN Promise, UT Promise Deadline Extensions

Nashville, TN – In collaboration with the University of Tennessee, , the partnering organization to the TN Promise in 90 Tennessee counties, announces the extension of the UT Promise deadline to December 15th, 2020.

This deadline extension comes after the Tennessee Higher Education Commission/Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation announced the TN Promise application deadline extension to December 1st, 2020.

In an effort to increase the percentage of students earning a college credential, tnAchieves serves as a partner to both programs.

UT Promise is an undergraduate scholarship program guaranteeing free tuition and mandatory fees for qualifying Tennessee residents attending University of Tennessee’s campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Martin and Memphis.

UT Promise funds tuition and mandatory fees for students who qualify for HOPE and whose family household income is under $50,000 a year. UT Promise requires students to complete volunteer service hours and meet with a volunteer mentor each semester to ensure a successful student experience.

To apply for UT Promise, Class of 2021 students must complete the application found at https://tennessee.edu/ut-promise/ no later than December 15th, 2020.

Similarly, TN Promise is a last-dollar scholarship and mentoring program serving Tennessee’s seniors as they transition from high school to one of Tennessee’s community or technical colleges as well as four-year institutions offering associate degrees.

TN Promise also provides a volunteer mentor to every applicant and requires students to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) annually as well as 8 hours of community service prior to each semester. Unlike UT Promise, TN Promise lacks a family household income requirement to qualify. To apply to TN Promise, Class of 2021 students must complete the application found at www.tnpromise.gov no later than December 1st, 2020.

“Tennessee has a history of providing an opportunity for every student to earn a college credential. UT Promise is a critical component of the University of Tennessee’s goal of serving all students who academically earn the opportunity to attend one of our campuses,” said Randy Boyd, University of Tennessee President and tnAchieves Board Chair. “It is important to reduce the financial barriers often preventing Tennessee students from pursuing their dreams of graduating college. UT Promise and TN Promise directly address this challenge.”

“tnAchieves works to level the playing field for all students who seek to earn a college credential. Both the TN Promise and UT Promise deadline extensions reflect our state’s commitment to our students,” said Krissy DeAlejandro, Executive Director, tnAchieves. “Generally speaking, college financial aid can be intimidating for many of our students and families. We want to ensure all students have the support they need as they transition from high school to college. The deadline extensions mean we have additional time to reach students during this vital time.”

tnAchieves is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that has been providing scholarships with mentor support since 2008. To learn more about the program, please visit www.tnAchieves.org or contact tnAchieves Executive Director, Krissy DeAlejandro at 865.621.9223.

