Austin Peay State University student, alum Film nominated for International Christian Festival

Clarksville, TN – “Found at the Steps,” a film created by Austin Peay State University (APSU) student Kaitlyn Williams and alum Lane Lewis, has been accepted and nominated for Best Short Film at the 2020 International Christian Music and Film Festival in Orlando, Florida, and was in the top 15 films nominated for Best Short Film.

Lewis, of Three Eighteen Productions out of Indian Mound, Tennessee, and Williams tell the story of a young woman who is left homeless after the death of her parents, struggling with her faith in God and humanity. The leading role of Cantrelle Baxter is portrayed by Williams with the writing and producing of the film done by Lewis and Williams.

The International Christian Film Festival is one of the largest Christian festivals in the world and is the only film festival with a screening in France during the Cannes Film Festival. The submitted videos feature uplifting, positive messages and/or shows Christian values.

“For a few years, I had always wondered what it would be like to film in a church and I started envisioning a girl in a church crying to God within a sanctuary,” Williams said. “I was also very worried about my future getting older and I had interviewed for several jobs. The calling to write the script came after I found out that I did not get the job that I had interviewed for for two months in April 2018.”

Williams graduated from Austin Peay State University in May 2015 with her Bachelor of Science in Communication Arts with a concentration in theatre performance and a minor in dance and is getting her Master of Science in Management at Austin Peay State University. Lewis graduated from Austin Peay State University with his associate degree in 2016. He also earned a bachelor’s from Western Kentucky University with a double major in film and Spanish in 2018.

Due to COVID-19 Coronavirus, the festival took place virtually this year, and the duo was recognized internationally online. They have been invited back to 2021’s ICFF to be recognized in person.

To view the trailer for “Found at the Steps,” click here.

