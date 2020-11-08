Marsha Blackburn Report: Continuing to Hold China Accountable

Washington, D.C. – Last week, I authored a letter directed to the College Board expressing concern over their partnership with the Confucius Institute. The Confucius Institute is a Chinese Communist Party project used to promote Chinese government propaganda in schools around the world.

This week, the College Board replied that they are severing ties with the Confucius Institute at the end of the year. They also stated that no foreign entity has had any influence on their curricular materials or assessments.

National Day Of Remembrance

October 30th: National Day Of Remembrance For U.S. Nuclear Weapons Program Workers

I cosponsored a bipartisan resolution designating October 30th, 2020 as a national day of remembrance for U.S. nuclear weapons program workers. It is important to honor the thousands of men and women who have served our country building and maintaining our nuclear weapons capabilities.

We especially recognize the significant work done by program workers in Tennessee, including at the Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management and at Y-12 National Security Complex. Thank you for your contributions to our national security!

Continuing To Hold China Accountable

The United States’ $600 million sale of armed drones to Taiwan will improve the island’s defense capabilities and aid in deterrence against Chinese military action. China has threatened retaliatory efforts, but the U.S. and our allies and partners will not be intimidated by the Chinese Communist Party.

Marsha’s Roundup

The Katie Beckett waiver has been approved in Tennessee. This program is expected to provide financial assistance for about 3,000 Tennessee children!

Last week, the Tennessee Army National Guard responded quickly to rescue an injured hiker in North Carolina. Search and Rescue is a vital domestic mission for the Guard, both to keep Tennesseans safe and to maintain Guard member readiness.

The XVIII Airborne Corps named Fort Campbell’s own Major Evan Adams their first Dragon Innovation Challenge winner. He designed an innovative mobile app the Army could use to better manage training ranges.

Coronavirus Resources

COVID-19 Coronavirus testing sites can be found here.

General information about the coronavirus can be found here.

Information regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee can be found here.

Information from the Tennessee Department of Health can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT at 877.857.2945.

Information for cleaning and disinfecting your home when someone is sick can be found here.

