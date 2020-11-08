Tennessee Landowners can apply for NRCS Assistance to Improve Natural Resources

Nashville, TN – The United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is now accepting applications from Tennessee producers and landowners who are interested in implementing conservation practices to improve natural resources on their farm or forest land.

Funding is available through the NRCS Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s wildlife habitat biologists can help landowners develop a wildlife plan. At least 10 percent of the Tennessee EQIP funds are supposed to be spent on wildlife practices.

To learn about managing wildlife habitat, financial assistance opportunities, and contact information for habitat biologists, visit www.tnwildlife-habitat.com The deadline to apply for fiscal year 2021 funding is November 20th, 2020.

“We accept applications for the EQIP program on a continuous basis, however only applications received by November 20th, 2020 will be considered for funding this fiscal year,” said Tennessee NRCS State Conservationist Sheldon Hightower. “EQIP places a priority on water quality, water conservation, and promotes soil health practices by offering financial and technical assistance to address these resource concerns on eligible agricultural land.”

EQIP is an incentives program that provides financial assistance for conservation systems such as, but not limited to, animal waste management facilities, fencing, and water supply development for improved grazing management, riparian protection, and wildlife habitat enhancement.

Applications can be taken at all Tennessee NRCS offices and USDA Service Centers. To locate an office near you, click the link, USDA Service Center.

Applications must be received in your local Service Center by close of business on Friday, November 20th, 2020.

