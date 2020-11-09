TWRA announces Deer Harvest Incentive Program offered in Unit CWD

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation have partnered to offer an incentive program to increase the deer harvest in Unit CWD. The program features two levels of rewards to incentivize deer harvest resulting in a free license for the 2021-22 license year.

The top tier first prize would be a free sportsman’s license for 2021-22. Any hunter who harvests four antlerless deer and four antlered deer through January 8th, 2021 would receive a free Sportsman’s license.

Any hunter who harvests four antlerless deer through January 8th, 2021 will receive a free Type 001 license ($34.00) and a supplemental hunting equipment license of the hunter’s choice ($33.00).

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation will be purchasing the licenses.

The offer only applies to deer harvested in Unit CWD. The deer must be submitted for CWD testing. The license is not transferrable to another person.

The program applies to only Tennessee residents or native Tennesseans. After the hunting season, hunters will be notified and asked which supplemental license is desired if they are in the second tier. The successful hunters will be notified of new license in mid-February.

Unit CWD consists of the counties of Chester County, Crockett County, Fayette County, Gibson County, Hardeman County, Haywood County, Lauderdale County, Madison County, McNairy County, Shelby County, and Tipton County.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics