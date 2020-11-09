YETI recalls over 240,000 Rambler Travel Mugs with Stronghold Lid Due to Injury, Burn Hazards

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports YETI recalls Rambler Travel Mugs because of possible injury and burn hazard.

This recall involves the Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug with Stronghold Lid. The travel mugs were sold in a variety of colors. The recall only involves travel mugs with the date code 34204010. The date code is located on the bottom of the travel mug base. The SKU is located on the product packaging slip for online orders, and the product receipt for in-store purchases.

Product Information

Name of product: Rambler® 20 oz Travel Mugs with Stronghold Lids

Hazard: The magnet slider on the lid can eject and hot contents can spill out, posing injury and burn hazards.

Remedy: Refund. Consumers should immediately stop using the Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug with Stronghold Lid and visit yeti.com for instructions on returning the lid or at a YETI store for a full refund.

Recall date: November 4th, 2020

Units: About 241,500



Color



SKU



Date Code

Black 21070060046,

21070070041 34204010 Seafoam 21070060048,

21070070043 34204010 Navy 21070060047,

21070070042 34204010 Ice Pink 21070060052,

21070070047 34204010 Northwoods Green 21070060050,

21070070045 34204010 Graphite 21070060066 34204010 Copper 21070060064 34204010

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received two reports of the magnetic slider on the Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug with Stronghold Lid being ejected after being sealed with hot liquid. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: YETI stores nationwide and online at www.yeti.com during October 2020 for about $35.00.

Importer(s): YETI Coolers, LLC, of Austin, Texas

Manufactured In: China

Recall number: 21-020

About the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually.

CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC’s work to help ensure the safety of consumer products – such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC’s Hotline at 800.638.2772 or teletypewriter at 301.595.7054 for the hearing impaired.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics