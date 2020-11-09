Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball games against Murray State announces, Govs hosts Racers December 21st

Clarksville, TN – When the Ohio Valley Conference men’s basketball slate was announced last week, the most-anticipated dates on the calendar remained in a state of flux, as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball and Murray State were still ironing out some of the finer points of the two meetings scheduled in 2020-21.

No more. On Monday, November 9th, 2020, it was announced that the Govs would travel to Murray State for a December 8th meeting at the CFSB Center, while the Racers would make the return trip to Clarksville, December 21st, for a meeting in the Dunn Center.

The contest across the border is scheduled for 7:30pm, while the home tip-off time remains to be determined.

The APSU Govs have not opened the Ohio Valley Conference slate against the Racers since 1999-00 and have not opened conference play in Murray since 1990-91. It will mark the first time since 1948 the season series will be completed before January.

The Govs and Racers split the season series last year for the first time since 2017; Austin Peay State University will seek its first season sweep since 2009 beginning in December.

