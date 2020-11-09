Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Trenton Road Area-Wide Water Outage Planned

Clarksville, TN – On Tuesday, November 10th, 2020, the Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned an area-wide water outage on Trenton Road from Hazelwood Drive to Eagles Bluff Drive for water main maintenance work.

The water outage and low water pressure will affect the following roads in the Eagles Landing Subdivision, Timber Springs Subdivision and Eagles Bluff Subdivision.

Roads Affected

Trenton Road (Hazelwood to Eagles Bluff)

Choate Drive

Golden Eagle Way

Bonellis Lane

Eagles Bluff Drive

Talon Hills Drive

Eagles View Drive

Belvoir Lane

Eagles Nest Lane

Eagles Talon Court

Timberdale Drive

Stillwood Drive

Castlewood Drive

Sand Stream Court

Trenton Road will be open to traffic during the work.

The water main maintenance is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 5:00am on Wednesday, November 11th.

