|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball games against Murray State announces, Govs hosts Racers December 21st
Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Trenton Road Area-Wide Water Outage Planned
Clarksville, TN – On Tuesday, November 10th, 2020, the Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned an area-wide water outage on Trenton Road from Hazelwood Drive to Eagles Bluff Drive for water main maintenance work.
The water outage and low water pressure will affect the following roads in the Eagles Landing Subdivision, Timber Springs Subdivision and Eagles Bluff Subdivision.
Roads Affected
Trenton Road (Hazelwood to Eagles Bluff)
Choate Drive
Golden Eagle Way
Bonellis Lane
Eagles Bluff Drive
Talon Hills Drive
Eagles View Drive
Belvoir Lane
Eagles Nest Lane
Eagles Talon Court
Timberdale Drive
Stillwood Drive
Castlewood Drive
Sand Stream Court
Trenton Road will be open to traffic during the work.
The water main maintenance is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 5:00am on Wednesday, November 11th.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
SectionsNews
TopicsBelvoir Drive, Bonellis Lane, Castlewood Drive, CG&W, Choate Drive, Clarksville, Clarksville Gas & Water Department, Clarksville Gas and water, Clarksville TN, Eagles Bluff Drive, Eagles Bluff Subdivision, Eagles Landing Subdivision, Eagles Nest Lane, Eagles Talon Court, Eagles View Drive, Golden Eagle Way, Hazelwood Drive, Low Water Pressure, Sand Stream Court, Stillwood Drive, Talon Hills Drive, Timber Springs Subdivision, Timberdale Drive, Trenton Road, Water Main Maintenance, water outage
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed