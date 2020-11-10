Cicis Pizza salutes Veterans, Active-Duty Military Personnel with Veteran’s Day Offer

National Pizza Brand Offering Free Adult Buffet with Valid Military I.D. on November 11th

Clarksville, TN – Cicis Pizza has announced today that it is offering a FREE Adult Buffet to all veterans and active-duty military personnel on Wednesday, November 11th, 2020.

The offer is valid for dine-in only, and it does not include a drink.

A valid active-duty Military I.D. and the Cicis Veteran’s Day Deal coupon must be presented at the time of purchase.

In case you’re a veteran or dynamic obligation military, you’ll have to provide evidence of military administration request.

Visit cicis.com/veterans day for details on valid types of evidence of administration.

Cicis’ is doing this to show gratitude and support for the men and women who dedicate their lives to our country.

The free adult buffet with valid Military I.D. will be offered on Veteran’s Day – Wednesday, November 11th, 2020. (see individual locations for hours of operation)

This offer will be available at all participating Cicis locations that are currently open for dine-in

Here is the link for the coupon: https://bit.ly/3mHetzI

About Cicis

Founded in 1985, Cicis, the unlimited pizza buffet, sought out to be the “Best Pizza Value Anywhere.” Today, the buffet expands far beyond just pizza and includes salads, desserts and wings for an affordable price. In addition to dine-in and pick-up options, Cicis can now deliver right to customers’ homes. Additionally, the guest experience is heightened with a family-friendly game room at each location. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Cicis has more than 300 locations in more than 25 states.

For more information about Cicis and the franchise opportunity, visit https://franchise.cicis.com. Expansion is planned nationwide.

