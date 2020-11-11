Fort Campbell app connects users to vital post information

Fort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell’s new Digital Garrison mobile app is a ready resource for Soldiers, Families, retirees veterans, government employees and individuals needing quick access to information about installation services and events.

The Digital Garrison app is a joint effort between the United States Army Installation Management Command, the Army and Air Force Exchange Service and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation. It pulls information from each of those entities and serves as a directory for on-post services.

“Certainly it provides information useful for Soldiers and their Families, but it also reaches out beyond the installation gates,” said Robert Jenkins, Fort Campbell Director of Public Affairs.

“We have more than 160,000 retirees and their Families in our area who can benefit. Municipal leaders can find information they need. Even media will find it useful,” Jenkins stated.

The app, which can be downloaded on Android and Apple devices, also provides real-time updates about important information such as severe weather and sudden gate closures.

Users can view nonemergent updates and announcements by selecting “Installation Information” on the app’s home page and then on the announcements link. The app also links to the Fort Campbell website – https://home.army.mil/campbell/ – and can connect users to additional information and resources offered by the installation’s service providers.

Not only does Digital Garrison feature information specific to the installation, it also provides details and information about the Exchange, access to ShopMyExchange.com, on-post restaurants and Morale, Welfare and Recreation services, fitness and recreation options.

“The Digital Garrison app is a great source of information about MWR programs,” said Melissa A. Schaffner, chief of the MWR Non-Appropriated Fund Support Division. “You can take a look at the events icon for opportunities to get out and do something fun or visit the installation directory icon to check hours of operation, location and phone number for facilities. The recreation and dining icons show more MWR activities for you to enjoy.”

Digital Garrison is a free app available to anyone for download at the App Store for Apple devices and Google Play for Android. Once the app is downloaded, users will be prompted to create an account. By selecting Fort Campbell as the location of choice, users will have all of the installation’s information available instantly.

In order to activate notifications, users must manually turn on push notifications within the app under the user’s account settings tab, in the communication preferences queue.

