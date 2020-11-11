Clarksville area Pets of the Week for November 11th, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of November 4th, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Lexi is an adult female Labrador retriever. She is spayed and her vaccinations are up to date. This beautiful girl is eagerly awaiting her new home.

Donna is an adult female domestic shorthair with beautiful green eyes. She is litter box trained and her vaccinations are up to date. Donna would make a great companion.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Scaredy Cat is a 1 ½-year-old spayed female tabby. She is nervous and very skittish around anyone new, and will need a patient family who can gain her trust. She loves playing with a laser light. She may do best as an only pet or in a family with older children. Scaredy Cat likes the quiet life.

Find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfin-er.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Pepsi is a 3-year-old female domestic short hair. She was adopted about two years ago with her sister Aggie Mae. They were returned because their owner passed away. Both are spayed, vetted, and litter trained. Pepsi and Aggie Mae are very shy girls. They will need a quiet household with a family who understands their need to be introduced gently to a new life.

Find them at PetSmart on weekends or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Foxie is a young spayed female tortoiseshell. She is fully vetted and litter box trained. She is coming out of her shell and wants to play. She loves attention, and loves playing with her feather wand. This beautiful girl is still a little hesitant about being held, but loves to be petted.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shemp is a 5-year-old neutered male American Staffordshire terrier who graduated from socialization and obedience training. He is fully vetted, house trained, and knows some basic commands. Shemp is energetic and loves to play. This handsome boy loves people and would make an excellent companion.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Lucy is an adult spayed female shepherd/spaniel mix. She is an energetic dog who loves to play with toys. She loves her people. She suffers from separation anxiety which is being managed well in her foster home. She is crate trained and has done very well with potty training. She gets along with most dogs and would make a wonderful companion for someone who is home often.

Find her through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Ellie is a 10-month-old, 25-pound spayed female cattle dog mix. She is vetted and has a microchip. Ellie is a very sweet and loving girl who gets along well with other dogs, male or female. She is house and crate trained. Ellie is a little skittish but comes around quickly.

Find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Midnight is young, neutered male Labrador retriever mix with mesmerizing eyes. He is fully vetted and gets along with most dogs. He is very affectionate and loves people. Midnight would make an excellent companion.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

