|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Department of Health reports 2,573 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee, November 12th, 2020
APSU announces Erica Scutt joins Women’s Golf Team
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head women’s golf coach Jessica Combs is pleased to welcome Erica Scutt of Johns Creek, Georgia to Clarksville for the 2021-22 academic year.
Scutt was the 2019 Georgia Junior PGA Tour Player of the Year and the 2020 Southern States Junior Classic Tour Player of the Year for her age group, displaying a dominance that saw her average 74 strokes per 18-hole round over the last year and pick up six wins on the Georgia Junior tour.
She sits at 207th in the National Junior Golf Scoreboard rankings.
For Northview High School, Scutt was a two-time top-10 finisher at the Georgia Class 6A Girls Golf Championships; the Titans won the state title in 2018.
Governor fans eager to get a first look at Scutt will have a unique opportunity to do so—after winning the Atlanta Regional qualifier, she will compete in Kinder, Louisiana, November 15th-17th, for the Notah Begay III Championship. The event will be televised on the Golf Channel.
“Erica has had a tremendous golf career already, and she is only getting started,” Combs said. “Her work ethic is second to none because she has such high goals for herself. I can’t wait to help her achieve everything she wants and more. We are so blessed to have her a part of our program!”
SectionsSports
TopicsAPSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Golf, APSU Sports, APSU Women's Golf, Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Erica Scutt, Jessica Combs, Johns Creek GA, Lady Govs, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed