APSU announces Erica Scutt joins Women’s Golf Team

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head women’s golf coach Jessica Combs is pleased to welcome Erica Scutt of Johns Creek, Georgia to Clarksville for the 2021-22 academic year.

Scutt was the 2019 Georgia Junior PGA Tour Player of the Year and the 2020 Southern States Junior Classic Tour Player of the Year for her age group, displaying a dominance that saw her average 74 strokes per 18-hole round over the last year and pick up six wins on the Georgia Junior tour.

She sits at 207th in the National Junior Golf Scoreboard rankings.

For Northview High School, Scutt was a two-time top-10 finisher at the Georgia Class 6A Girls Golf Championships; the Titans won the state title in 2018.

Governor fans eager to get a first look at Scutt will have a unique opportunity to do so—after winning the Atlanta Regional qualifier, she will compete in Kinder, Louisiana, November 15th-17th, for the Notah Begay III Championship. The event will be televised on the Golf Channel.

“Erica has had a tremendous golf career already, and she is only getting started,” Combs said. “Her work ethic is second to none because she has such high goals for herself. I can’t wait to help her achieve everything she wants and more. We are so blessed to have her a part of our program!”

Related Stories

Sections

Topics