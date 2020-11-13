APSU Men’s Golf signs Payne Elkins for 2021

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head men’s golf coach Robbie Wilson is pleased to welcome Payne Elkins, hailing from Valdosta, Georgia, to Clarksville for the 2021 year.

Elkins, whose older sister Payton is a member of the women’s golf team, comes to the Governors with a high pedigree.

A three-time region champion for Valwood School, Elkins is a three-time state tournament qualifier who placed third at the Georgia Independent School Association State Championships.

He was invited to both the 2020 Georgia High School Association All-State All-Star Tournament and the 2021 GHSA Georgia/South Carolina Cup.

On the summer circuit, Elkins has a slew of top-five finishes, including a win at the 2019 Blue Devil Invitational. A stalwart on the Southeastern Junior Golf Tour, he’s a four-time qualifier for the Georgia State Golf Association Junior Championship who is also a member of the Player Development Program at Sea Island Golf Performance Center.

“Payne is the type of recruit that we look to bring into our program,” Wilson said. “He is athletic, smart and very competitive. He will make a great addition for us.”

