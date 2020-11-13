Austin Peay State University Baseball signs pitchers Garrett Sims, Jacob Weaver

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head baseball coach Travis Janssen opened his 2022 recruiting class with a pair of pitchers during the early signing period – left-hander Garrett Sims of Spring Hill and right-hander Jacob Weaver from Fruita, Colorado.

Sims, a 6-2 southpaw, helped Summit High School reach the Tennessee 2019 Class AAA State Championship.

He was the starting pitcher in Summit’s combined shutout to win the Region 6-AAA title and made a relief appearance in the state championship.

“Garrett is a left-handed pitcher that has a nice arm that we first identified in one of our prospect camps,” said Janssen. “We have followed him closely ever since. He has an electric fastball and we think he has the work ethic and the “want to” to grow and develop into an impactful pitcher for us in the future.”

Weaver, a 6-3 righty, also played shortstop at Fruita Monument High School, which reached the Colorado Class 5A Region 2 tournament in 2019. He batted .348 with eight doubles and 18 RBI during the 2019 season. Weaver began his career on the mound with Fruita Monument during the shortened 2020 season, appearing in both the Wildcats games, once as a starter and another as a reliever, and struck out four batters in 4.1 innings.

“Jacob is a young man that is relatively new to pitching,” said Janssen. “We like that he is a good athlete who hasn’t been pitching long. He already has tremendous feel for a couple of pitches, so we think he is going to have good pitchability in the future. Combine pitchability with a competitive demeanor on the mound, and we think Jacob will have a very bright future here at Austin Peay State University.”

