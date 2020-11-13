City of Clarksville Property Tax payments are due by February 28th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville real and personal property taxes are due by February 28th, 2021.

Tax bills, which are sent to the owner of the property as of January 1th, 2020, were mailed in late October.

City of Clarksville offers several ways for citizens to pay their property taxes:

In person at the Revenue Office, Suite 119, One Public Square, on the first floor of City Hall. Masks and a temperature check are required to enter. If the lobby fills up, customers will be asked to wait outside until space is available.

By placing the payment in the drop box outside of City Hall, One Public Square.

By mail at P.O. Box 928 Clarksville, TN, 37041.

Online at https://mss.cityofclarksville.com/css/

Through March 1st, all credit card fees will be waived for online property tax payments. Usually, the fees are passed on to the taxpayer, however the City Council recently voted to allow the City to pay these fees to reduce in-person transactions and assist citizens during the coronavirus pandemic.

If taxpayers need assistance, or if they have questions about their bill, they should check the department’s property tax webpage at www.cityofclarksville.com/173/Property-Tax, contact Finance & Revenue at 931.645.7436 or by email at *protected email*

Tennessee law establishes two programs, Tax Relief and Tax Freeze, that provide for property tax assistance for low-income elderly and disabled homeowners, and disabled veteran homeowners or their surviving spouses. This year, the City is partnering with the Montgomery County Trustee’s Office to better serve recipients of these programs.

The State’s Tax Relief programs require signed vouchers, and some require proof of income. In past years, applicants residing in the City limits had to visit both the City and County offices to submit their respective vouchers. Beginning November 17th, 2020 the City will have a representative at the Trustee’s Office from 8:00am-11:00am each Tuesday and Thursday.

The City representative will be accepting vouchers, proof of income and payment for vouchers, if applicable.

