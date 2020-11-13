Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Water Outage Planned on Section of Madison Street/U.S. Highway 41A South

|
Clarksville, TN – On Monday, November 16th, 2020, the Clarksville Gas and Water Department has planned a water outage on a section of Madison Street (Highway 41-A South) from Highway 76 to Country Lane for fire hydrant maintenance work.
The water outage will affect the businesses located in the Clarksville Commons Plaza and the Hananoki Shopping Center listed below as well as the Dollar General Store located at 2410 Madison Street.
Businesses Affected
The work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 11:00pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
