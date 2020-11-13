|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting November 13th, 2020
Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing resurfacing on SR 13 between LM 26-27.
Nightly, from 10:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures for resurfacing operations.
Montgomery County
Resurfacing on SR 374 from the bridge over US 79 (SR 13) (LM 5.27) to the bridge over US 41A (SR 12) (LM 11.70)
Sidewalk Construction on SR 13 (LM 23-26)
Davidson County
On Monday, November 16th, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-40 at MM 203-199 for milling and paving.
Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12
Repairs of the I-65 Bridge over Wedgewood Avenue (MM 81)
On Wednesday, November 18th, frpm 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be a full closure of Wedgewood Ave under I-65 for wrecking forms.
I-24 Interchange Improvements at Hickory Hollow
Resurfacing on I-24 from SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) to I-65, including bridge expansion joint repair
Paving on I-40
Robertson County
On Monday, November 16th, from 8:00pm-3:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 southbound at MM 114 for paving work.
Tennessee Department of Transportation
Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System web site ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).
People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up to date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up to date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).
Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.
From now through spring 2019, the bridge at LM 9 will be reduced to one lane for repairs. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal.
SectionsNews
Topicsbridge repair, Clarksville Highway, Davidson County, Highway 12, Highway 13, Highway 79, Hwy 12, Hwy 13, Hwy 79, I-24, I-40, I-65, Interstate 24, Interstate 40, Interstate 65, Lane Closure, Montgomery County, Nashville, Nashville TN, Robertson County, sidewalks, TDOT, TDoT Smartway, Tennessee Department of Transportation, U.S. 41A
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed