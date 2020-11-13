Nashville Predators, Montgomery County break ground on Multi-Purpose Event Center

Nashville, TN – On Thursday, November 12th, 2020, representatives from the Nashville Predators and Montgomery County broke ground on the Montgomery County Multi-Purpose Event Center in Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee.

“We began this project more than seven years ago, and to see it all come to fruition today in Clarksville is a testament to the passion and persistence of Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett,” Predators President and CEO Sean Henry said. “I’ve never worked with anyone who loves their community more than Jim Durrett, and this project symbolizes his desire to leave a lasting legacy for all of us to enjoy for decades.”

“Additionally, to be able to partner with Austin Peay State University and the visionary leadership of Athletic Director Gerald Harrison and Interim President Dannelle Whiteside will add something even more special to this incredible event center,” stated Henry.

Thursday’s ground-breaking event featured a lineup of notable speakers who have contributed to the development of the project, including Predators Vice President and General Manager of Ford Ice Centers Danny Butler; Mayor of Montgomery County Jim Durrett; Austin Peay State University Athletic Director Gerald Harrison; and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

The 250,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility is scheduled to open in the fall of 2022. In October, the Nashville Predators signed a contract to manage the facility, leaving the organization responsible for its overall day-to-day operations.

Additionally, the Predators will be charged with booking the facility and finding all the appropriate sponsors and partners to bring the venue to life and make it flourish.

“I am so pleased that we have reached an agreement with the Nashville Predators to operate and maintain our new Multi-Purpose Event Center,” Durrett said. “They have proven their expertise in operations with Bridgestone Arena, which is consistently recognized as one of the most successful arenas in the nation, including in fan experience. We are fortunate to be working with this group and look forward to the many entertainment opportunities they will bring to our community.”

The Multi-Purpose Event Center’s primary tenant will be Austin Peay State University, whose men’s and women’s basketball teams will call the facility home. In addition to the facility’s main, flexible event space – which will be able to host sporting events, concerts, banquets, conventions, trade shows and other events – the multi-level venue will feature a separate sheet of ice that will be used for youth and adult hockey leagues and figure skating.

The main arena bowl will also be able to add an ice surface, giving it the ability to host hockey tournaments and attract larger on-ice events or competitions much like the existing Ford Ice Centers in Antioch and Bellevue. Using these ice sheets, the Predators will offer a variety of learn-to-skate programs at the facility, continuing their mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents.

It also will contain luxury suites, premium seating, private hospitality space, party rooms and common areas that will have full access to the arena bowl. The Austin Peay men’s and women’s basketball teams will move their coaches’ offices and training facilities into the facility, which will also house their practice court.

The Multi-Purpose Event Center will hold roughly 6,000 fans for concerts; 5,500 for basketball games; and 5,000 for hockey games.

Fans can follow the progress and stay up-to-date on everything relating to the Montgomery County Multi-Purpose Event Center by following @MoCoMPEC on both Twitter and Instagram.

