APSU COVID-19 Weekly Update, November 14th

Clarksville, TN – Each classroom at Austin Peay State University (APSU) has been provided with hand sanitizer, disinfecting spray and dry wipes. These supplies should be used by faculty, staff and students to keep themselves and their workspaces clean.

If you notice a classroom needs more supplies, contact the academic department office.

That office will either provide additional supplies or can put in a work order for more items.

Personal responsibility

Our community has worked hard to keep our campus as safe as possible this semester. We need your help to ensure we remain safe during these last few weeks. Please follow all of the University’s COVID-19 Coronavirus guidelines. Wear a mask, socially distance, wash your hands and avoid large gatherings.

Together, we can help stop the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus on the APSU campus.

Please Self Report

Austin Peay State University relies on community members to report data regarding positive COVID-19 Coronavirus tests, exposures, self-quarantining, recovery from COVID-19 Coronavirus and release from quarantine. Even though we report positive cases to University administrators, that does not mean the person contracted the virus on campus.

It only means that a member of our community has tested positive. To make a report, fill out the form at the link below:

https://cm.maxient.com/reportingform.php?AustinPeayStateUniv&layout_id=19

The numbers provided are active cases being tracked by University administration. Our data is reliant upon students, faculty and staff filling out the COVID-19 Coronavirus form on the APSU COVID-19 Website, www.apsu.edu/coronavirus.

