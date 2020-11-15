APSU Women’s Basketball sign Five for 2021-22 Recruiting Class

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head women’s basketball coach David Midlick has announced the addition of Lyric Cole, Lamiah Walker, Katlyn Manuel, Kaiden Glenn, and Tameia Shaw – the five signees for the Governors’ 2020-21 early recruiting period.

A year ago, Midlick signed the Georgia-duo of Jayla Kimbrough and Kemia Ward in the early signing period, before adding another trio of recruits in the spring.

This year the Governors wasted no time, signing a quintet of incoming-freshman in the November early signing period.

“I want to compliment Teonna Jewell, our recruiting coordinator, as well as Alexis Pace and Mark Youngs, for putting together a signing class that will make us a better and deeper team from the first practice,” said Midlick.

Cole, a 6-0 wing from White Station High School in Memphis, was an all-conference selection in both her sophomore and junior seasons. Cole has averaged 19 points and 18 rebounds per game during her career as a Spartan, and once posted a 33 point, 20 rebound and 10 assist triple-double against Raleigh Egypt High School.

“Lyric is a tall, athletic wing who is just scratching the surface of what she can do on the court,” said Midlick. “She has the ability to be a match up problem with her length and skill set.”

A product of Arbor Preparatory High School in Ypsilanti, Michigan, Kaiden Glenn was named to the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan (BCAM) Academic All-State team as a junior. Glenn averaged 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game in her first season at Arbor Prep career, and helped lead the Gators to a 19-5 record and their seventh-straight district title in 2019-20. In her junior campaign, the 5-10 guard was also named a Second-Team All-West selection by The Detroit News and the Division 3 BCAM’s Best (All-State).

“Kaiden also is a big athletic wing that can also play point guard,” Midlick said. “She pushes the ball well in transition, can see the floor well, and can score all three ways –from three-point range, midrange, and at the basket.”

A native of Opelousas, Louisiana, Katlyn Manuel prepped at Northwest High School, where she played for her mother, Nicole. The 6-0 forward averaged 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 blocks per contest, en route to a pair of Class 3A All-State selections in her high school career. While Manuel was a three-time all-district selection on the basketball court for the Raiders, she was also a three-time all-district selection in volleyball.

“Kate will be as good an athlete as any player in the conference,” said Midlick. “She rebounds well and can face up and drive to the basket.”

A 5-5 point guard from Nashville, Shaw prepped at East Magnet High school, where she was named to the Metro Nashville 2020 AA Girls All-City team. Shaw is a do-it-all point guard for the Eagles, averaging 9.7 points, 4.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 4 steals per game. She also was named to the Tennessee Tribune First-Team All-Metro High School Girls Basketball Team and played for Team BWright.

“Tameia is a guard that is talented on the offensive end and can break down a defense,” Midlick said. “I have watched her play many times and like the way she puts pressure on the other team with her offensive skills”

The sister of Austin Peay State University track and field standout Lennex Walker, Lamiah Walker prepped at Signal Mountain High School in Chattanooga. The 5-11 guard missed her freshman season due to transfer rules and her senior season because of injury, but she averaged 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists per game in her sophomore and junior seasons. Walker was named to the all-district and all-district tournament teams in both her sophomore and junior seasons, while also competing in track & field and volleyball for the Eagles.

“Lamiah is big athletic wing that does whatever her team needs to win,” said Midlick. “I am so impressed with her maturity on and off the court. I expect her to be a leader for our team from Day One.”

