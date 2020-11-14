Customs House Museum and Cultural Center starts Winter set of Art Exhibitions

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center has several new art exhibits coming to the galleries this winter. Visitors will be pleasantly surprised by the wide range of themes, mediums and style showcased in the shows.

Anne Goetze, portrait artist Chantel Barber and many Tennessee-based watercolor artists will all be featured in the upcoming months.

Pray to Love is an exhibition from Anne Goetze that showcases her deep admiration for the gentleness and love of the contemplative nuns in Annecy, France.

Her inspiration comes from childhood visits to France, where her aunt was a nun.

The Visitation Order of nuns originated in Annecy over 400 years ago, and the town retains its rich spiritual heritage. The exhibition is sponsored by Vic Daniels & Bill Zientek and will be on display through January 17th in the Crouch, Bruner and Orgain Galleries.

Opening in the Planters Bank Peg Harvill Gallery is Capturing Character: The Portraits of Chantel Lynn Barber. Barber creates expressive, figurative paintings that capture her models in a minimal style. The personalities of her models come through sensible lines and movement of colors across the small canvases she prefers to work on. Curator Terri Jordan says, “The intimacy created within the small frames is calming to the eye. Barber’s talent is highlighted in finding the human spirit in a loose, acrylic medium.”

The Tennessee Watercolor Society Traveling Exhibition will also be visiting the Museum in December. The show presents 30 juror-selected, award-winning paintings from talented artists of every area of Tennessee. The exhibit is a traditional outreach event sharing the best water media paintings in the state to a broader audience. The show is sponsored by Margo & Jeff Purvis and will be on display in the Kimbrough Gallery from December 2nd through January 24th.

Visit the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center to see these exquisite exhibits and more. The Museum is open Tuesday-Friday and Sunday afternoons. Visit CustomsHouseMuseum.org for ticket prices and more information on visiting.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org

