FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: November 14th, 2020

Silver Spring, MD – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced the following actions taken in its ongoing response effort to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic:

The FDA has issued a new Consumer Update urging consumers to avoid fraudulent flu products and offering tips on how to spot them.

These unproven products, sold online and in stores, haven’t been evaluated by the FDA for safety and effectiveness.

Know that there are no legally marketed over-the-counter (non-prescription) drugs to prevent, mitigate, treat, or cure the flu. But there are legal over-the-counter (OTC) drugs to reduce fever and to relieve muscle aches, congestion, and other symptoms typically associated with the flu.

The agency has been and will continue to take action against bad actors, as evidenced by warning letters we’ve sent to companies offering for sale medical products with fraudulent claims to prevent, mitigate, treat, or cure COVID-19 Coronavirus.

On November 10th, the FDA updated the dashboard on the Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP) webpage. As of October 31st, more than 560 drug development programs were in planning stages, over 370 trials had been reviewed by FDA, 5 COVID-19 Coronavirus treatments were currently authorized for emergency use, and 1 treatment was approved by FDA for use in COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Testing updates:

As of today, 288 tests are authorized by the FDA under EUAs; these include 223 molecular tests, 58 antibody tests, and 7 antigen tests.

