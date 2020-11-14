Hopkinsville Community College to hold Pathfinder Preview Virtual Sessions for Prospective Students

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will host a series of online Pathfinder Preview informational sessions for prospective students who would like to learn more about college offerings and how to get started at HCC.

Sessions will be held at 10:00am on November 20th and December 18th, 2020, and February 19th, March 19th, April 16th, June 18th and July 16,th 2021.

Pre-registration is required at https://hopkinsville.kctcs.edu/adm…/PathfinderPreview.aspx.

Attendees will receive a follow-up email with instructors on how access the session.

The 1-hour virtual sessions will focus on HCC’s admissions process. Attendees will learn about the educational opportunities at HCC, how to complete the college application process, how to enroll in courses with an academic advisor, and how apply for financial aid and scholarships. Attendees will also be introduced to the countless resources available to them once they become a college student.

Additional question may be directed to Hopkinsville Community College Director of Academic Programs Facilitation Jeremy Calico at *protected email* .

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning. As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers. For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.

HCC is an equal opportunity employer and education institution.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics