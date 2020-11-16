|
|
|
|
Marsha Blackburn Report: Honoring Our Veterans
Washington, D.C. – This week, we honored the brave men and women who have served our country in the United States Armed Forces. The founding principles of our country would not have endured for so long were it not for the individuals who answer the call of duty to defend our freedom at home and abroad.
On the Senate floor, I highlighted many great stories our Tennessean veterans shared with me on social media.
McCabe Testifies Before Senate
On Tuesday, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about his role in a scheme that used taxpayer dollars to target the President of the United States.
Election Integrity
The integrity of our election process determines the integrity of our constitutional republic. Every legal ballot should be counted. We must ensure that our elections remain free and fair.
Protecting Small Businesses
Small businesses should not be penalized for utilizing both the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and EIDL Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) programs. This week, I introduced the EIDL Advance Protection Act to ensure that EIDL Advances will not be factored in to PPP loan forgiveness.
Holding Big Tech Accountable
This week I authored a letter urging the FTC to interview ex-Facebook employees as part of a larger antitrust investigation. Next Tuesday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. I look forward to holding them accountable for suppressing speech.
The country music industry, and the entertainment industry as a whole, are both suffering because of the continued COVID-19 Coronavirus shutdowns. They deserve our support now, more than ever before.
Mr. Elton Gibbs, a 93 year old WWII veteran, was honored at a Veterans Day ceremony in Lexington. Staff attended Veterans Day events across the state on Wednesday.
|
|
