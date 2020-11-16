tnAchieves needs 2,700 Mentors for TN Promise

Nashville, TN – With less than one month until the December 4th, 2020 mentor recruitment deadline, tnAchieves needs 2,700 additional volunteer mentors to ensure students statewide have access to a local support system in 2021.

In a time when many are struggling to find meaningful ways to help, tnAchieves mentors will serve their community from the safety of their homes using tnAchieves CONNECT.

tnAchieves CONNECT is a new virtual mentoring platform that allows mentors to positively impact students while doing so safely and on their own schedule.

Mentors who have joined this platform already are incredibly optimistic about its functionality in supporting meaningful connections with students as they pursue their goals!

“tnAchieves CONNECT will allow volunteers statewide to remain engaged in their community while practicing safe social-distancing,” said tnAchieves Director of Mentors, Tyler Ford. “Mentors are an irreplaceable part of the tnAchieves program, and CONNECT ensures that volunteers can continue impacting students in a time when supports are more meaningful than ever before.”

Mentors spend about one hour per month reminding students of important deadlines, serving as a trusted college resource, and, most importantly, encouraging students to reach their full potential. While the time commitment is not significant, the impact on a student’s post-secondary prospects certainly can be.

“My mentor made the transition to college easier,” said former TN Promise student and current tnAchieves mentor Kiami Coleman. “Going straight from high school to college, I was not sure if I was ready, but my mentor kept pushing me…and I needed that. Having her remain encouraging and serving as that resource was a blessing.”

Volunteer mentors will receive a handbook and training before working with students. Those interested in applying or learning more can visit www.tnAchieves.org/mentors/apply.

tnAchieves is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that has been providing scholarships with mentor support since 2008. If you have questions about the tnAchieves mentoring program, please email or call Tyler Ford at *protected email* or 309.945.3446.

