Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball suspends Three Players
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison has announced that women’s basketball players Ella Sawyer, Kasey Kidwell and Tahanee Bennell have been suspended indefinitely, effective Monday.
Each player’s suspension is due to a violation of team and athletics department policy but is not coronavirus related.
