Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball suspends Three Players

November 16, 2020
 

APSU Women's BasketballClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison has announced that women’s basketball players Ella Sawyer, Kasey Kidwell and Tahanee Bennell have been suspended indefinitely, effective Monday.

Each player’s suspension is due to a violation of team and athletics department policy but is not coronavirus related.

Austin Peay State University Sports. (APSU Sports Information)

 


