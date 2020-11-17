Blanchfield Army Community Hospital to hold drive-up Flu Vaccination on Fort Campbell

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Public Affairs

Fort Campbell, KY – On November 18th and 19th, 2020, Military healthcare beneficiaries age six months and older can receive a no-cost influenza vaccination at a drive-up clinic on Fort Campbell Kentucky.

The drive-up clinic, operated by Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) personnel, is located at Building 7141, the Shadow Logistics and Repair Facility on Black Sheep Run between B Avenue and C Avenue. It is across from Hangar 3. Clinic hours are 7:30am to 3:30pm.

The facility contains a drive through bay where healthcare personnel can administer the vaccine.

There will also be a section for families with young children.

To access the site from off post, use Gate 7 Glider Road Continue on Glider Road past the AAFES Gas Station and Mini-Mart until you reach B Avenue. Make a right turn on B Avenue. and continue until you reach the signage for Building 7141.

“The single best way to prevent seasonal flu is to get vaccinated each year. For the 2020-21 flu season, this is not only critical for your own health but will also help reduce the overall impact of respiratory illnesses on the population and decrease the burden on the health care system during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Col. Patrick T. Birchfield, hospital commander.

“Receiving the flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19; however, flu vaccination has been shown to reduce the risk of illness, hospitalization and death from an influenza infection,” Col. Birchfield stated.

The vaccine is available for any TRICARE beneficiary age six months and older, including Soldiers, Retirees and Family members. Individuals will need to show their military ID card and wear a cloth face covering or mask while interacting with healthcare personnel at the drive-up clinic.

Beneficiaries should be in good health when getting the vaccine. Flu vaccination should be postponed for people with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus, regardless of whether they have symptoms, until they have been cleared by their healthcare provider to discontinue their isolation. While mild illness is not a contraindication to flu vaccination, vaccination visits for these people should be postponed to avoid exposing healthcare personnel and other patients to the virus that causes COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Beneficiaries can also get a flu vaccine at no cost by visiting a TRICARE participating network pharmacy. Beneficiaries who chose this method should get a record of vaccination and share the information with your primary care provider to ensure your family’s vaccination records are current.

Beneficiaries assigned to a TRICARE network primary care provider off post may use the drive-up clinic or may also receive a flu vaccine administered by their TRICARE network provider, both at no cost. Call TRICARE at 1.800.TRICARE first to see if your network provider is offering the vaccine.

Visit www.tricare.mil/flu to learn about TRICARE coverage and the flu vaccine.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics